Scammers targeting tornado victims, insurance bureau says

Residents whose homes or cars were damaged by the violent winds and tornadoes that ripped through eastern Ontario and western Quebec Friday are being cautioned be on the lookout for another threat: scammers.

The Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) issued the warning Tuesday following reports of unscrupulous contractors and tow truck operators going door to door in tornado-affected areas in the days following the Sept. 21 storm.

"We have heard from folks on the ground that there are some scammers out there looking to take advantage of this disaster and people's misfortune," said Pete Karageorgos, the bureau's director of consumer and industry relations.

Karageorgos said in one case, an IBC investigator came across a scam involving a damaged vehicle.

"The tow truck operator got into the affected area, knocked on someone's door and claimed they were there on behalf of their insurance company to take away their damaged vehicle," Karageorgos said. "That wasn't the case, and when the insurance company went to retrieve the vehicle on behalf of the customer, they were provided with an exorbitant storage charge."

Two trees were uprooted and crashed through the upper floors of Linda Cruz's home in Ottawa's Craig Henry neighbourhood. (Leah Hansen/CBC )

The fact that many homeowners have never had to deal with clearing fallen trees is also causing concern, Karageorgos said. ​

"We have had some tremendously high quotes for the removal of trees from properties. These are individuals just looking to profit from someone's misfortune."

No complaints yet: police

Tuesday's warning follows on the heels of potentially fraudulent online fundraising campaigns which have sprung up since the tornadoes hit.

The IBC's warning was included in the City of Ottawa's daily update on the tornado relief efforts.

The city recommends residents contact their insurance company about any authorized cleanup work, and report any suspected fraud to police.

As of Wednesday morning, Ottawa police said they'd yet to receive a complaint from anyone claiming to have been scammed as part of the storm cleanup.

While Karageorgos said he understands the temptation to accept an offer of immediate help, he's urging homeowners to check with their insurance adjuster every step of the way. Adjusters often have a list of pre-approved contractors ready to assist, he said.



