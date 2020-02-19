A chance to star in the next Spider-Man film? Not so fast
Local talent agency warns of online scam preying on aspiring actors
A local talent agency is warning aspiring actors that an offer to audition for a pair of upcoming blockbusters is a scam.
The Mensour Agency recently discovered a fake Instagram account claiming the Ottawa company was recruiting actors for two Hollywood movies — but that big break would come with a price.
Catherine Mensour said she was settling in to watch the Oscars on Feb. 9 when another agency contacted her about the announcement, which appeared to have been posted by Xavier Sotelo, an actor she represents.
The announcement said the agency "has been tasked with bringing in fresh actors for new roles in the upcoming SpiderMan 3 and Tomb Raider 2," with auditions slated for next month.
Mensour knew the post was a lie because her agency doesn't cast movies. She soon learned from Sotelo that someone had copied his Instagram account and was impersonating him online.
The audition offer was the first step in a scam designed to draw personal and financial information — along with cold hard cash — from actors with stars in their eyes.
Some took the bait and responded to the fake account's pitch, receiving public replies first asking them to fill out detailed background forms and then shell out $500 US for the fictional audition.
Mensour said a legitimate agency will never ask for money from any actor.
"It's terrifying, because people want to be in the business, " said Mensour. "People want to get a big break, and [they'll] think this is it."
Sotelo said at first he was stunned someone had used his identity to set up a scam.
But then he got mad.
"I was angry that this was happening, and especially with the younger talent," said Sotelo. "It's taking advantage of of people's dreams."
Sotelo said he's contacted Instagram about the fake account and has posted warnings on social media.
Mensour said she's filed a complaint with Ottawa police and alerted TAMAC, the association overseeing Canadian talent agencies.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.