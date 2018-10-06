Membership drive held in hopes of saving Ottawa Rape Crisis Centre

Former staff members and volunteers at the Ottawa Rape Crisis Centre are holding a membership drive in an attempt to save the temporarily closed centre.

The group, which calls itself Save the ORCC and also includes members of the community, is hoping to sign up 100 new members and get a special meeting with the centre's board.

Their campaign launched Dec. 3, which coincided with the centre's closure.

"I think there's a lot of hurt and a lot of anger coming out of the closure of the ORCC," said Kas Kaszas, a spokesperson for Save the ORCC, adding the group is hoping for transparency as to why it's shut down.

Last month, the board announced in a statement that the centre would be closing, alluding to difficulties that included IT infrastructure and the need to renovate the centre's current building.

The restructuring plan included revamping services to make them more relevant to Black, Indigenous and people of colour, as well as to the LGBTQ community. The board said it hoped to reopen in the spring.

'Copy-and-paste responses'

The surprise announcement created concern in the community, and Kaszas said many feel there hasn't been enough communication about the precise reasons behind the closure.

"Any of the responses that we do get seem to be sort of copy-and-paste auto responses," she said. "I think part of being a board is holding yourself accountable and responsible for communicating with the community."

Kas Kaszas is the spokesperson for Save the ORCC, a new group that's holding a membership drive in an attempt to resurrect the Ottawa Rape Crisis Centre. The centre's board of directors announced last month it was shutting down until some time in 2021. (Submitted)

That lack of communication spurred the membership drive, said Kaszas. Before the drive, there were eight ORCC members — and the board made up half.

Now, they've signed up about 75 new people, she said.

There's also anger at the closure of the crisis call line, Kaszas said, which was run by volunteers like herself working from home.

The overhead costs were low, she said, and the non-financial cost of shutting it down is high.

"There are survivors that have depended on the crisis line as a means of support for them in their healing process," she said.

Crisis line coming back, board says

In a Sunday evening statement to CBC, the board of directors said they'd finalized a "partnership" that would allow them to resume crisis line services, with more details coming this week.

The board also said it was entering into an arrangement with a "provider of trauma-informed services" that would allow for free counselling sessions, both online and in-person.

Those sessions would likely begin "very soon," the board said.