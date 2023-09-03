Saturday night shooting leaves two dead in south Ottawa

Ottawa police are investigating a shooting Saturday night that left two people dead and "a number of people injured."

According to a police media release, police responded to a report of gunshots on the 2900 block of Gibford Drive, in Ottawa's Uplands neighbourhood at about 10:21 p.m.

"They discovered many injured victims who attended hospital," said the release. Police said two people were deceased. As of 1:45 a.m. Sunday, they said a significant police presence remained in the area.

Police responded to the 2900 block of Gibford Dr. late Saturday night after reports of gunshots and found "many injured victims." (CBC)

When reached Sunday morning, police would not immediately release any further information or further specify the number of people injured in the shooting. Paramedics would not comment, except to say that they went to the scene "to support our police partners."

The homicides are the 11th and 12th that police have reported this year.

Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact their homicide unit at 613-236-1222 x 5493.