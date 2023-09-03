Saturday night shooting leaves 2 dead, 6 injured in south Ottawa

Ottawa police are investigating a shooting Saturday night that left two men dead and injured six people who were "attending a wedding" at a south Ottawa convention centre.

According to an Ottawa Police Service media release, police responded to a report of gunshots on the 2900 block of Gibford Drive, off Hunt Club Road near the Ottawa International Airport at about 10:21 p.m.

Police said no arrests have been made so far.

The shooting occurred outside the convention centre, according to the media release. Police said the victims were attending a wedding there. They are asking witnesses to come forward as the investigation continues.

Police are withholding the identities of the two men who died in the shooting as next of kin notifications continue. They say neither were residents of Ottawa.

"This violence is tragic and unacceptable," police said in the release. "It is disturbing for our entire community. Police are reaching out to community leaders to ensure the families of the victims are supported."

Police responded to the 2900 block of Gibford Dr. late Saturday night after reports of gunshots and found "many injured victims." (CBC)

The homicides are the 11th and 12th that police have reported this year.

Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact their homicide unit at 613-236-1222 x 5493.

They are specifically asking for information from anyone with cell phone, dash cam or security video of the area between 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.