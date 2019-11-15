Santa Claus is coming to Bytown: Where to watch parades around Ottawa
What would Christmas be without a Santa Claus parade? We've compiled a list of times and places where you can catch a glimpse of St. Nick over the holidays.
Parades will be held across the area in November and Decemeber
Starting today, you'll be able to catch glimpses of St. Nick, both in Ottawa and the surrounding areas.
Here's a list of times and locations for this season's parades. Did we miss any? Send us an email.
November parades
- Hazeldean Mall Kanata Santa Claus Parade (Nov. 16): The parade will start at 10 a.m. at Terry Fox Drive and Castlefrank Road, heading west along Castlefrank to Abbeyhill Drive to the Hazeldean Mall.
- Help Santa Toy Parade in downtown Ottawa (Nov. 16): The parade will start at 11 a.m. at Ottawa City Hall, making its way west along Laurier Avenue before turning south down Bank Street to TD Place.
- Barrhaven Santa Claus Parade (Nov. 17): The parade gets underway at 5:30 p.m. on Beatrice Drive and will move along to Strandherd Drive.
- Riverside South Community Association Santa Claus Parade (Nov. 23): Starting at 1 p.m., Santa will makes his way along Spratt Road between St. Jerome School and Bernard Grandmaitre School.
- Manotick Santa Claus Parade (Nov. 30): The parade kicks off at 11 a.m. and will run along Main Street.
- Santa's Parade of Lights Orléans (Nov. 30): This evening parade, which gets underway at 6 p.m., will run along St. Joseph Boulevard, starting at Youville Drive ending at Prestone Drive.
- Stittsville Parade of Lights (Nov. 30): The parade will run along Stittsville Main Street from Carp Road to Abbott Street. It takes place at 6 p.m.
December parades
- Osgoode Village Parade of Lights (Dec. 6): The parade will start at 7 p.m. at the corner of Nixon Street and Main Street.
- Constance and Buckham's Bay Santa Claus Parade (Dec. 7): Starting at 10 a.m., the parade runs along Bayview Drive to Len Purcell Drive, ending at the Constance and Buckham's Bay Community Centre.
- Lighting of the Park and the Richmond Santa Claus Parade (Dec. 7): This parade starts at South Carleton High School and finishes at the nearby arena. It begins at 4:30 p.m.
- Renfrew Santa Claus Parade (Dec. 7): Santa will be arriving in the eastern Ontario town at 5:30 p.m. for a parade through the historic downtown.
- Metcalfe Santa Claus Parade and Food Drive (Dec. 8): Santa will make his way through Metcalfe at 2 p.m., parading from the Community Christian School on Glen Street to Victoria Street, east to 8th Line Road, then south to the community centre.
- Almonte Santa Claus Night Parade (Dec. 8): At 5 p.m., the parade will get underway at the Almonte and District Community Centre. Santa will travel down Mill Street, around the town and back to the community centre.
- Carp Christmas Parade (Dec.14): The parade starts at noon at the Diefenbunker, follows Carp Road, turns left onto Donald B. Munro Drive, left onto Langstaff Drive, left on Juanita Avenue and right on Carp Road, finishing back at the Diefenbunker.