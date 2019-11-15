Santa Claus is coming to Bytown: Where to watch parades around Ottawa

What would Christmas be without a Santa Claus parade?

Starting today, you'll be able to catch glimpses of St. Nick, both in Ottawa and the surrounding areas.

Here's a list of times and locations for this season's parades. Did we miss any? Send us an email.

November parades

Hazeldean Mall Kanata Santa Claus Parade (Nov. 16): The parade will start at 10 a.m. at Terry Fox Drive and Castlefrank Road, heading west along Castlefrank to Abbeyhill Drive to the Hazeldean Mall.

(Nov. 16): The parade will start at 10 a.m. at Terry Fox Drive and Castlefrank Road, heading west along Castlefrank to Abbeyhill Drive to the Hazeldean Mall. Help Santa Toy Parade in downtown Ottawa (Nov. 16): The parade will start at 11 a.m. at Ottawa City Hall, making its way west along Laurier Avenue before turning south down Bank Street to TD Place.

(Nov. 16): The parade will start at 11 a.m. at Ottawa City Hall, making its way west along Laurier Avenue before turning south down Bank Street to TD Place. Barrhaven Santa Claus Parade (Nov. 17): The parade gets underway at 5:30 p.m. on Beatrice Drive and will move along to Strandherd Drive.

(Nov. 17): The parade gets underway at 5:30 p.m. on Beatrice Drive and will move along to Strandherd Drive. Riverside South Community Association Santa Claus Parade (Nov. 23): Starting at 1 p.m., Santa will makes his way along Spratt Road between St. Jerome School and Bernard Grandmaitre School.

(Nov. 23): Starting at 1 p.m., Santa will makes his way along Spratt Road between St. Jerome School and Bernard Grandmaitre School. Manotick Santa Claus Parade (Nov. 30): The parade kicks off at 11 a.m. and will run along Main Street.

(Nov. 30): The parade kicks off at 11 a.m. and will run along Main Street. Santa's Parade of Lights Orléans (Nov. 30): This evening parade, which gets underway at 6 p.m., will run along St. Joseph Boulevard, starting at Youville Drive ending at Prestone Drive.

(Nov. 30): This evening parade, which gets underway at 6 p.m., will run along St. Joseph Boulevard, starting at Youville Drive ending at Prestone Drive. Stittsville Parade of Lights (Nov. 30): The parade will run along Stittsville Main Street from Carp Road to Abbott Street. It takes place at 6 p.m.

December parades