Santa Claus is coming to town Saturday.

Setting off from Ottawa City Hall at 11 a.m., the annual Santa Claus parade will dash west along Laurier Avenue W. before turning south down Bank Street to Lansdowne Park in the Glebe.

Toys will be collected along the parade route to provide gifts to children in need this Christmas. The parade will end at 2 p.m.

A number of road closures will be in effect along the parade route.

Additional closures will take place on Laurier Avenue W. between Nicholas and Elgin streets, Elgin Street between Albert and Gloucester streets, and Second Avenue between Bank and Lyon streets.

Other Santa Claus parades will take place across the region.

November parades

Cornwall , Ont., Saturday, Nov. 17, at 5 p.m. The parade will start at St. Lawrence Intermediate and Secondary School.

Kanata , Saturday, Nov. 17, at 10 a.m. The parade will start at Terry Fox Drive.

Barrhaven , Saturday, Nov. 18, at 5:30 p.m. The parade will start off at Beatrice Drive and end at the corner of Strandherd Drive, near the park-and-ride​.

Aylmer , Ont., Saturday, Nov. 24, at 2 p.m. The parade will start at the fair grounds and travel along Talbot Street.

Kemptville , Ont., Saturday, Nov. 24, at 5 p.m. The parade starts at Holy Cross and will end at Kemptville College.

Orléans , Saturday, Nov. 24, at 6 p.m. The parade will travel through St. Joseph Boulevard between Youville and Prestone drives.

Pembroke , Ont., Saturday, Nov. 24, at 5:30 p.m. The parade will start off at Moncion Metro and will end at the Festival Hall Centre.

Westport, Ont., Saturday, Nov. 24, at 2 p.m. and will travel through the downtown area.

December parades