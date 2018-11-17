Santa Claus comes to town — in pictures

Children braved the chilly weather to get a glimpse of Santa Claus as he paraded through downtown Ottawa Saturday.

Setting off from Ottawa City Hall at 11 a.m., the annual Santa Claus parade dashed west along Laurier Avenue as it made its way to Lansdowne Park in the Glebe.

The parade collected hundreds of presents for children in need this Christmas.

Here are some photos from the parade route.

Children came early and sat on camping chairs or on snowbanks to wait for the parade to start. (Miriam Katawazi/CBC)

Some children also got a bit to eat before the parade took off. (Miriam Katawazi/CBC )

The 49th annual Santa Claus parade kicked off a little later than expected. (Miriam Katawazi/CBC)

Children were handed so many candy canes that smell of mint and sugar hung in the air. (Miriam Katawazi/CBC)

The sound of brass instruments rang through the air as marching bands made their way through the downtown. (Miriam Katawazi/CBC)

Clowns also took part in this year's parade. (Miriam Katawazi/CBC)

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson, centre, made an appearance at the parade. (Miriam Katawaz/CBC)

Firefighters handed out candy canes and children dropped coins into Christmas stockings as a donation to buy gifts for children in need. (Miriam Katawazi/CBC)

Santa Claus waved at the crowds of children lined on the streets Saturday. (Miriam Katawazi/CBC)

Children squealed with excitement when Santa Claus finally arrived at the end of the parade Saturday. (Miriam Katawazi/CBC)