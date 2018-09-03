Sandy Hill residents make rooming houses a municipal election issue

A Sandy Hill advocacy organization is demanding better heritage protection for its neighbourhood residences in an effort to keep the buildings from being transformed into student rooming houses.

Action Sandy Hill says its members are frustrated that important community buildings are being transformed into rooming houses, which often have more than a dozen rooms, for students attending the University of Ottawa.

Often times these buildings are heritage homes and important landmarks in the community, said François Bregha, a member of Action Sandy Hill.

He said his organization is asking municipal candidates to commit to better protection for homes in the neighbourhood.

"We want a commitment to create incentives and tighter regulations, which would encourage developers to build two- or three-bedroom apartments," Bregha said.

François Bregha, from Action Sandy Hill, would like municipal politicians to do more to stop the proliferation of rooming houses in Sandy Hill. (Radio-Canada)

Politicians respond

Thierry Harris, who is running for city councillor for the Rideau-Vanier neighbourhood, said to attract tenants who are not students, the regulations need to be rethought.

"It's to bring young professionals... [people who want to have families and] want to invest in a neighbourhood with a future, not a neighbourhood where we're going to try to make money quickly by destroying heritage homes," the candidate said in a French-language interview with Radio-Canada.

Thierry Harris, who is running for council in Rideau-Vanier, says rooming house regulations in Ottawa need to be rethought. (Radio-Canada)

Coun. Mathieu Fleury, the Rideau-Vanier incumbent, said that there are already well-established rules to limit rooming homes in the area.

"In the last eight years, every year, we have done a zoning study to protect the community in Sandy Hill," he said. "There's been an employee dedicated to protecting Sandy Hill for eight years."

Coun. Mathieu Fleury, the incumbent for Ottawa Rideau-Vanier, pushed for a bylaw to prevent the construction of any new rooming houses. (Radio-Canada)

In July 2017, the City of Ottawa passed a bylaw to prevent the construction of any new rooming houses for one year in a handful of Ottawa neighbourhoods, including Sandy Hill.

At their meeting on June 13, the councillors voted in favour of extending the ban for another year. They also amended a zoning bylaw to change and clarify the definition of a rooming house.

New student residences

While the University of Ottawa reiterates that its primary role is not to provide accommodation, it plans to remove the oldest residential towers on campus and build new ones within six years.

This project is an ideal opportunity for the school to build buildings with more rooms in order decrease the need for rooming houses, Bregha said.

Jacques Frémont, the university's president and vice-chancellor, said he considered this avenue, but also expressed reservations.

"We're a campus that's grown a lot in the last 10 years. We don't want to grow anymore," he said.