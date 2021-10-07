3 charged after Panda Game party descends into chaos

Three men in their 20s have been charged after a raucous street party broke out in Sandy Hill last weekend following the annual Panda Game.

Thousands of people descended on the neighbourhood on the evening of Oct. 2 after the annual football game between the Ottawa Gee-Gees and the Carleton Ravens, with partygoers at one point flipping a vehicle on Russell Avenue.

Ottawa police said Thursday they had charged two 20-year-olds from Ottawa and a 22-year-old from Haliburton, Ont., with mischief over $5,000 and participating in an unlawful assembly.

Officers initially left when the afternoon crowds dispersed, but had to return after the revelers reassembled in the evening.

The aftermath of Saturday's game has led to calls for the 2022 edition to be cancelled, although Mayor Jim Watson has said that would be a "draconian" step.

Police are still reviewing images and videos from the night's events and are still trying to identify some of the people who took part.