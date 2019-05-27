Garbage truck slams into Sandy Hill home
A garbage truck slammed into a home on Nelson Street in Sandy Hill on Monday morning.
No injuries reported
It happened on Nelson Street, between Osgoode and Templeton streets, at 10:18 a.m.
A hydro pole was damaged, throwing live wires into the street, firefighters said.
Somerset Street is closed between Henderson and Sweetland avenues, and Nelson is closed between Osgoode and Templeton streets.
No injuries were reported, and no other information was immediately available.
Photos from the scene show the dark blue Mack front loader wedged between a damaged red brick building and some trees while Hydro workers and firefighters secure the scene.
