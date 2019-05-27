Garbage truck slams into Sandy Hill home

A garbage truck slammed into a home in Sandy Hill on Monday morning.

It happened on Nelson Street, between Osgoode and Templeton streets, at 10:18 a.m.

A hydro pole was damaged, throwing live wires into the street, firefighters said.

Somerset Street is closed between Henderson and Sweetland avenues, and Nelson is closed between Osgoode and Templeton streets.

A Sandy Hill home was damaged when a garbage truck slammed into the building on Monday morning. No injuries were reported. 0:29

No injuries were reported, and no other information was immediately available.

Photos from the scene show the dark blue Mack front loader wedged between a damaged red brick building and some trees while Hydro workers and firefighters secure the scene.