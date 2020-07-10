Sandy Hill house fire leaves residents displaced
Flames and smoke visible from building’s roof
Residents of a three-storey house in Sandy Hill were displaced after a fire early Friday morning.
Flames and smoke were visible coming from the roof.
The Ottawa Fire Service received calls about the fire at approximately 3:30 a.m. A second alarm was declared 20 minutes later.
While battling the blaze firefighters dealt with extreme heat, both from the flames inside and from the hot weather outside.
One firefighter overheated, a combination of exertion and the heat, but was cared for by paramedics on scene. No one was transported to the hospital.
OC Transpo provided a bus to temporarily shelter the evacuees.
The fire was declared out just before 7 a.m., although crews remain on scene to look for embers and hotspots.
The cause of the fire is still being investigated.