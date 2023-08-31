Sandy Hill daycare closes citing safety concerns

A daycare centre in Ottawa's Sandy Hill neighbourhood is shutting its doors this week, citing concerns about homelessness, drug use and violence in the area.

Sandy Hill Child Care was operating in the basement of St. Paul's Eastern United Church on Cumberland Street, two blocks south of Rideau Street. The location has served as an emergency substitute after the daycare's former home was damaged by fire in December.

The centre has been operating out of its new building for months, but recurring incidents have convinced staff the location is unsafe.

"As the warmer weather came, we started to notice things that were alarming," the centre's director Pam Benoit told CBC's Ottawa Morning on Thursday.

Open drug use and hostile behaviour around the building made Benoit fear for the safety of the kids. That fear peaked in March when a man pushed into the centre just as children were returning.

In response, Benoit hired a full-time security guard that accompanies the daycare when the kids are visiting local parks and accessing community services.

Despite the increased security, Benoit said she's witnessing more violent interactions.

"There's so many last straws," she said. "The drug use is so concentrated now it's not even a daily event, it's hourly. [...] The minute you go out the door you never know what's going to happen."

A sign points to the entrance for Sandy Hill Child Care. The daycare says it's witnessing increasing violence in the area. (Sam Konnert/CBC News)

'Insurmountable' problem

The daycare sits between the Salvation Army, Ottawa Mission, social services organization Centre 454 and several supervised injection sites.

Rideau-Vanier Coun. Stéphanie Plante helped the daycare get the licence to occupy the church. She said she was surprised by the intensity of the issue.

"These games of whack-a-mole aren't working," she told Ottawa Morning, referencing the toxic drug supply. "We need to stop managing this problem and start working toward solutions."

According to Plante, legacy businesses in the area are also voicing concerns, meeting regularly to figure out how to keep customers coming back and not feel scared while shopping.

"The toxic drug supply has taken over," Plante said. "At this point it's really insurmountable what we're facing in the core."

A glimpse into the drug crisis in the heart of the nation's capital Duration 2:23 During a ride-along in Ottawa's Lowertown neighbourhood, police officer Paul Stam shares what he's seen in the past few years as the homelessness and fentanyl crisis intensified. He calls it a complex "public health emergency," which can't be fixed through the criminal justice system.

Assumptions may be unfair, Mission says

While homelessness in the city is becoming more noticeable, an advocate said it maybe unfair to blame Ottawa's homeless.

"If you're asking me whether childcare centres can safely operate here, I would say yes," said Aileen Leo, a representative of the Ottawa Mission. "Childcare centres in all areas of town are desperately needed."

She said there's no way to tell who's causing problems, and there's a chance the man who tried to push his way into the building in March wasn't homeless.

"There are assumptions made about people who are forced into shelters," Leo said. "People experiencing homelessness are way more susceptible to being victims of violence than perpetrators."

She echoed Plante, expressing the need for more permanent solutions to the rising cost of living.

"Lots of people living in homeless shelters are actually working, they just can't afford $2,000 each month for rent," she said.

Benoit, however, has seen enough.

"We just can't afford to take any risks," she said.