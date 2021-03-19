Ottawa police brace for St. Patrick's Day partying downtown

With St. Patrick's Day coming up, Ottawa police are trying to get the word out that raucous partying in residential neighbourhoods won't be tolerated.

Out-of-control street parties have long been a sore spot in Sandy Hill. Five months ago, thousands of people descended on the neighbourhood at night after the annual Panda Game football match, and riotous participants even flipped a vehicle.

Police say they'll be out in force this weekend and next to patrol Sandy Hill and the ByWard Market, alongside officers from the city's bylaw department and the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario.

"There will be strict enforcement this weekend," police wrote in flyers papering the neighbourhood — perhaps an attempt to quell nerves after the force was criticized for not enforcing many laws during the illegal Freedom Convoy protest that clogged downtown Ottawa streets for weeks.

Police handed out this flyer in Sandy Hill, telling residents they'll strictly enforce the law during any St. Patrick's Day celebrations this weekend and next. (CBC)

The flyer also lets homeowners know they can grant police "agent status" on private property, enabling officers to deal with any trespassers.

Steve Higham has plans to protect his Russell Avenue home by putting up plywood between his house and his neighbour's to prevent anyone from using the space as a toilet — something residents said they had to contend with during the aftermath of the Panda Game last fall.

"The Panda Game was at another level and, from that, everyone's now a little bit nervous when we know a big weekend, like St. Paddy's Day is coming," he told CBC, but added his neighbours have said this particular celebration is usually much more spread out instead of concentrated on one particular street or area.

He's also seen officers going door-to-door to speak to students about being respectful and warning that police would be taking a harder stance on any problem parties.

Higham also hopes with the widespread condemnation of police's lack of action during both the Panda Game after party and the recent protest, that officers will be much more likely to step in before anything gets out of control.

Businesses preparing

During the weekends, officers will be focusing on Liquor Licence Act violations and general conduct, police said.

In the ByWard Market, businesses are looking forward to a bump in clientele.

"At this point there hasn't been much said about the police efforts, but we're hoping for a safe and happy return of St. Patrick's Day and normal operations," ByWard Market BIA executive director Kalin McCluskey said Friday.

"Our businesses are well rehearsed in working with crowds."