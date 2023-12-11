Ottawa man with Stage 4 cancer on a mission to find the city's best club sandwich

Jason MacPherson is searching for the best club sandwich in the city, and he's documenting his journey on his Facebook group, called "Clubbing with Cancer." MacPherson said it all started as a way to treat himself while going through his cancer treatment.

Jay MacPherson was diagnosed with colon cancer in May 2021, which then spread to his liver. Despite multiple surgeries, MacPherson said the cancer has since reappeared in his liver and lungs.

During his routine of treatment and recovery, MacPherson told CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning that he "needed something during those treatment weeks for myself — and it was club sandwiches. It just stuck."

"I've always enjoyed [club sandwiches]," MacPherson added. "You get a variety of food and it's a big meal. I'm a big guy."

MacPherson also decided to blog about his sandwich quest on Facebook to keep track of his latest bites and share with his friends. With that, his page Clubbing with Cancer was born.

MacPherson said he has a history with club sandwiches. His aunt worked in a restaurant and his father was a truck driver, so he was familiar with the sandwiches offered at truck stops.

Back then, MacPherson said his go-to sandwich was a triple-decker on toasted white bread. "Lots of mayo, lettuce, tomato, chicken or turkey. And not too crispy bacon."

According to MacPherson, the crispiness of the bacon is a point of contention among group members, alongside the right amount of mayo and whether cheese should be added to the sandwich. "It's all up for debate on the page," he said.

Today, there are more than 1,500 members on the Facebook page. Group members can post their own reviews rating the ingredients of the sandwiches they order. MacPherson said these posts can reach upwards of 30,000 people.

In some cases, readers share their own experiences with cancer and offer support to one another.

"It's been really therapeutic dealing with the anxiety of cancer treatments — blogging about the cancer and going out and doing fun things," MacPherson said.

MacPherson said his sandwich quest has also allowed him to tour "lots of tiny little family spots that people don't know about," adding that the small restaurants are what makes Ottawa shine.

"I just want to enjoy good food," MacPherson said. "I only have so much time left, it's not going to make a difference in my life now, so I'm going to enjoy food while I can."