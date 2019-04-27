Where to get sandbags in Ottawa and Gatineau

Many sleep-deprived Ottawa and Gatineau residents will once against be out filling and stacking sandbags this weekend to try and keep rising water levels away.

Officials expect the Ottawa River to swell 40 centimetres above 2017 levels. It's expected to peak early next week.

Here's where to find sandbags in the Ottawa region. (Scroll further for Gatineau.)

Core

29 Hurdman Rd.

1683 Woodward Dr.

Jamieson Street at the Ottawa River.

Rowatt Street at the Ottawa River.

Belltown Dome, 2915 Haughton Ave.

2888 Grandeur Ave.

East

2264 Colonial Rd. in Navan.

911 Industrial Ave.

West

2941 March Rd.

4127 John Shaw Rd.

2121 Huntley Rd.

1655 Maple Grove Rd.

262 Len Purcell Dr.

Beach at Moorhead Drive.

Greenland Road at Armitage Avenue.

320 Mississippi Dr.

274 Morris Island Dr.

Grandview in the Park (Barry Mullen Park).

Richmond Memorial Community Centre, 6095 Perth St.

MacLarens Landing at the boat launch.

South

2145 Roger Stevens Dr.

4244 Rideau Valley Dr.

1159 Moodie Dr. on Dibblee Road, across from 101 Dibblee Rd.

Gatineau

Aylmer sector

Aréna Frank-Robinson (former parc Louis-Roy site).

Parc du Tourbillon.

Parc des Cèdres (entrance on rue Arthur-Croteau).

Parc Kenneth-Lloyd.

Gatineau sector

Corner of Cartier and des Rapides.

Corner of Saint-Louis and Moreau.

Corner of Saint-André and Saint-Paul.

Parc du Lucerne.

Parc du Racicot (former Campeau/Hurtubise site).

Rue Bruyère (former 3 rue Saint-Antoine).

Masson-Angers sector