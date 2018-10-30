Prince Edward County restaurant named among Canada's best

A quiet, out-of-the-way eatery near Picton, Ont., could soon become a lot busier after being named one of Canada's best new restaurants by enRoute magazine.

The magazine, produced by Air Canada, has awarded Sand and Pearl in West Lake, Ont., ninth spot on its Top 10 list of Canada's best new restaurants.

Co-owner Nathan Hynes said the award came as a bit of a shock.

"We were very surprised. We kind of had our head down and were working so hard that we didn't really have time to take a breath," he said on CBC's Ontario Morning. "We are very passionate about food and we really put our heart and soul into that place."

Hynes said staff worked hard to have the best seafood and local produce on the table all summer long.

Closed for winter

Sand and Pearl is a seasonal restaurant open from Victoria Day to Labour Day every year, so it will be 2019 before it can cash in on its new acclaim.

Still, Hynes said it was rewarding to receive the honour.

"I have been in the restaurant business a long time and I have always felt like an outsider, but I have always been super, super passionate about food," he said.

Hynes, who runs another restaurant in Toronto, said he opened the place after vacationing in the area and seeing the former diner was up for sale.

"We just took the plunge," he said.

He said he hopes the attention helps new customers find the restaurant.

"We are getting a lot of press inquiries and I am hoping it puts bums in seats. That's all that matters at the end of the day."