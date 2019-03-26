Salvation Army shutting down Pembroke programs

After 130 years in the community, the Salvation Army has shut down all its programs in Pembroke, Ont., and will soon put its buildings there up for sale.

The charity made the announcement in a news release Monday.

'We don't want to duplicate services." - Glenn van Gulik , Salvation Army

"After careful review and consideration, we've had to make a difficult decision to cease our operations in Pembroke," Glenn van Gulik, the organization's public relations secretary told CBC. "We don't want to duplicate services."

The Pembroke Salvation Army was operating a food bank and a soup kitchen three days a week, as well as a youth outreach program and a Christmas hamper program.

While the shutdown is effective immediately, van Gulik said serious discussions started three years ago when participation in its programs started trending downward.

"Over the last number of years we've seen those numbers decline," van Gulik said.

Other charities stepping up

At the same time, other charities have stepped in, he said.

"Over the last number of years we've noticed that there are some great agencies in the city of Pembroke that are operating exactly the same or very similar programs," van Gulik said. "We felt that the community was being served very effectively, and that it was time for us to made that difficult choice."

According to van Gulik, the Salvation Army served roughly 20 to 30 clients a week at its food bank, a number he feels can be absorbed by both the St. Joseph's food bank and The Grind, a charitable coffee house in Pembroke.

Both agencies also offer hot meal and youth outreach programs, while St. Joseph's also has a Christmas hamper program.

Donations staying in Pembroke

Van Gulik said he's been in contact with both organizations to not only discuss how they'll absorb a possible increase in demand, but also to coordinate a transfer of unspent money raised by the Pembroke Salvation Army.

"Those funds are staying in that community," van Gulik said. "Funds that are remaining from the Christmas kettle campaign will actually stay in Pembroke. Those funds will not be going anywhere."

Two employees will lose their jobs, and the Salvation Army will put all its buildings on Pembroke Street W. up for sale in the coming months.

Van Gulik said volunteers from the Salvation Army will still be available to assist residents in the Pembroke are if called upon during an emergency, and said there are no plans to close the ministry in nearby Renfrew, Ont.