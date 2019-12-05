Salvation Army church cleared for takeoff near airport

The Ottawa International Airport has lost its bid to stop the Salvation Army from building a church in nearby Barrhaven.

The Local Planning Appeals Tribunal (LPAT) has dismissed the airport's objections to the charity's proposed community centre and place of worship on Bill Leathem Drive, which is within the airport's "operating influence zone."

The airport fears once the facility is built, the Salvation Army will complain about the noise of planes taking off from a nearby runway. But on Nov. 29, the LPAT rejected those concerns.

Maj. Jim Mercer, the pastor of Salvation Army Barrhaven, said he was speechless when he learned the project would go ahead.

It certainly impacted some of the programs we wanted to implement. - Maj. Jim Mercer, Salvation Army Barrhaven

"It was overwhelming," Mercer told CBC News. "We went in this with an element of risk. We knew that, and yet we felt we had a very strong case."

He said the zoning amendment and appeal process has delayed the charity's plans to introduce programming for youth, seniors and new Canadians.

"It kept us waiting of course, and just the unknown, what the outcome would be — it certainly impacted some of the programs we wanted to implement. It sort of put a hold on that because we don't have adequate space."

Council approved the church plan in March 2017 despite the objections of city staff and the airport.

'Extremely disappointed'

The Ottawa International Airport said it never opposed the Salvation Army specifically, but was fighting the proposal because it feared future noise complaints, potentially restricting the airport's growth.

"The Authority is extremely disappointed in the decision that was rendered by the Tribunal, which will ultimately expose this noise sensitive development, at the end of YOW's busiest runway, to aircraft noise," said airport spokesperson Krista Kealey in a statement.

Kealey said the airport fights to protect what's known as its airport operating influence zone (AOIZ) so it can continue to grow as an economic engine for the region.

The Salvation Army's facility on Bill Leathem Drive falls within the Ottawa airport's 'operating influence zone,' shown here in orange. (Supplied)

The LPAT found that even though places of worship and community centres are among the excluded uses within the AOIZ, the Salvation Army had promised to address the issue with noise mitigation measures.

The LPAT report pointed out there would be no shelter or overnight operations at the facility.

Avoiding noise problems

The Salvation Army said most activities will take place inside the 12,000-square-foot community centre, which is planned for the first phase of the project, and the 6,000-square-foot worship facility, part of phase two.

"From the very get-go, in our design of our building, we intentionally put in noise mitigation material in our building," Mercer said.

The Salvation Army currently rents a 2,100-square-foot facility for its programs, plus a separate space for church service.

The Salvation Army has been planning its community centre and church in Barrhaven for 10 years. The zoning amendment application first hit turbulence with the airport in 2016. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

Mercer said the Salvation Army will refrain from building any permanent structures or facilities outside.

"If we're going to set up a basketball court, for example, where kids are out for six and eight hours a day, that's not permitted."

The Salvation Army said it purchased the land for $1.9 million. The first phase of project, which will include a gymnasium that can be used temporarily for church services, is expected to cost $7.5 million. The permanent worship space will cost another $3 million.

The charity declined to say how much it cost to fight the airport's appeal.