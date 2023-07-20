Meet the salt saviour for Ottawa-area water softener owners

Omkar Atwal, owner of Leitrim Home Hardware in the south of Ottawa, switched to a U.S. supplier back in March when he first noticed a shortage of water softener salt.

While a nationwide shortage of salt used in water softeners has caused headaches for many rural residents, the owner of a hardware store in the south end of Ottawa has become somewhat of a hero for finding an alternate supplier.

"The most common comment is 'Thank God you guys have salt!'" said Omkar Atwal, owner of Leitrim Home Hardware. "There is a certain amount of desperation because it's something they really need."

Water softeners are commonly installed in rural homes and cottages that get their water from a well since the water may contain minerals that make it hard. That poses a problem for appliances, washing dishes and clothes and skin and hair.

Most water softening systems require a steady stream of small salt crystals or cubes which are purchased in bags and added into a reservoir as needed.

The current shortage of water softening salt is mostly due to an ongoing strike by 250 workers at Windsor Salt, in Windsor, Ont., that has now reached the five-month mark.

Customers searching for months

In the lumber yard of Leitrim Home Hardware on Wednesday, Greely resident Jon Hewitt was loading the trunk of his car with four bags of salt for his water softener.

Hewitt's been out of salt for months, failing to find a single bag at any of the big box stores.

"I've been searching and searching and just noticed today someone posted on the local Facebook page that the Home Hardware here had some," he said. "I jumped in the car and ran down here to get it."

He added he's buying a couple of extra bags to help out his neighbour.

After running out of salt for his water softener months ago, Greely resident Jon Hewitt scoured the area's hardware stores before finally finding some. (Giacomo Panico/CBC)

Another customer spotted the store's sign on Bank Street saying it had salt and quickly made plans to drop by.

"My husband keeps asking me every time I go to the grocery store to buy some salt, but for at least three weeks the answer is always that they're out right now," said Jill Joseph.

Like many rural residents on wells, Jill Joseph has been combing Ottawa and the surrounding area in search of salt for her water softener, and finally found some Wednesday at the Home Hardware on Bank Street near Leitrim Road. (Giacomo Panico/CBC)

Turning to a U.S. supplier

While the current availability of water softening salt is often non-existent at many big box stores in the Ottawa area, Atwal said he has more than enough to meet demand thanks to some research he started back in February when word of the shortage started spreading.

After initially determining the price for salt was too high from some producers in western Canada and Quebec, Atwal reached a deal with the Canadian distributor of Cargill Salt based in Ohio that allowed him to keep a comparable price.

"Being independently owned we're a lot more entrepreneurial," said Atwal. "When we see the market situation changing we try to get ahead of it, rather than react after the fact."

He's now getting a truckload every three weeks and is even supplying a couple of other Home Hardware stores eager to restock their shelves.

With mediated talks between the union representing striking workers and Windsor Salt scheduled this week, Atwal said that his intention is to switch back to carrying Windsor Salt once the strike is over.

As of Wednesday, Leitrim Home Hardware estimates it has 1,800 bags of water softener salt on site. (Giacomo Panico/CBC)

Water softener tips to deal with absence of salt

If you happen to find yourself in a situation where you haven't had salt in your water softener for an extended period of time, Reid Thornley said there a couple of things to keep in mind when you reintroduce salt.

The president of London, Ont.-based Aquatell, a manufacturer and seller of water softeners, said the absence of salt can foul the machine, meaning it might not perform as well in the future.

To minimize that risk, he suggests adding a resin cleaner when you reintroduce salt and forcing the system to go through a regeneration process.

Thornley adds that you can also consider using alternatives to the salts specifically marketed for water softeners.

"If somebody is really desperate, then regular table salt will work to regenerate a softener, as will pool salt," he said.