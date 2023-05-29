Latin dance lovers lament celebrated salsa soirée's cancellation

Lovers of Latin dance have been left in limbo after the unexplained cancellation of a beloved weekly salsa dance event.

"Salsa at City Hall" began in 2013, with weekly lessons and social dancing on the outdoor concrete pad of the Rink of Dreams attracting hundreds of fans of salsa, merengue, bachata and kizomba.

Ana Gherasim, the event's co-founder and longtime organizer, said she was stunned when city staff told her the venue was no longer considered "viable."

"I was really looking forward to it being back and to continuing the tradition," she said.

Ana Gherasim, one of the founders of Salsa at City Hall, said she was surprised to be told the outdoor space where the event has taken place for years is no longer 'viable.' (Stu Mills/CBC)

From July until September, the sounds of Latin music and dancing attracted hundreds downtown every Wednesday night, with dancers swaying, twisting and gliding across the plaza from 6 p.m. until 11 p.m.

The event returned last year after a two-year pause prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic. With city hall on reduced hours during the pandemic, it meant fewer security staff and diminished access to public washrooms.

Gherasim said new security bollards also made it difficult to bring food trucks onto the plaza grounds, but that the event adapted nonetheless.

Participant touted event to potential new residents

On Monday, neither the mayor's office nor city staff could say why the plug had been pulled on the event.

Gherasim said she believes city hall's interest in the event has waned.

"The thing that's really changed between last year and this year is not so much the hours at city hall or the access to the plaza but who our mayor is and maybe what their priorities might be," she said.

Ana Gherasim dances with Jon Grenier in front of city hall in July 2022. (Submitted)

Longtime event attendee Eliza Mystille said the decision was a mistake that left her "very disappointed," adding that she pitched the event to new professionals she was trying to lure to the capital.

"I'm not sure why, and who made the decision, but I don't think they understand how important this is," she said.

Gherasim said she hopes the cancellation isn't a sign the city has closed its doors as a cultural meeting place. Ottawa is more than "people just going to pay their parking tickets," she said.

"It added to that community spirit and that 'Ottawa is not boring' [feeling] we are always trying to get across to other cities."