Rural south Ottawa electrical fire causes $500K damage

An electrical fire caused half a million dollars damage to a home on Sale Barn Road in rural south Ottawa Tuesday night, displacing a family of four.

Ottawa firefighters said in a news release they were called to the two-storey home at about 7:50 p.m.

Issues with the power lines had caught the home's attic on fire, ignited a tree in the yard and electrified a fence.

Working fire on Sale Barn Rd, crews are working on an offensive attack. All occupants have exited safely.

Hydro was shut off and the fire was brought under control by 9:45 p.m., firefighters said.

Two adults and two children who were living there won't be able to return home.

Nobody was injured and an Ottawa Fire Services inspector will be doing more work to learn more about the cause.