'A second option': How the food bank helps this Ottawa family

The first time Saïd walked into the Community Compassion Centre, an agency of the Ottawa Food Bank in Orléans, he was pleasantly surprised at what he saw.

"We had six to eight people welcoming us from the door and there was a corner for the kids to play," said the married father of four.

Saïd, who works in human resources, has been unable to find work for the past year since moving to Ontario from Algeria, causing his family to have to tighten their belts.

He said they now get around 20 to 25 per cent of their groceries from the centre — everything from milk to meat.

"I think of it as a second option," said Saïd. "It makes a difference and it helps us to finish the month."

CBC has agreed to only use Saïd's first name to protect his privacy.

Feeding family of 4 costs $901 a month

Saïd is one of more than 39,000 people who receive food from a food bank in Ottawa each month, according to statistics from the Ottawa Food Bank.

The Ottawa Food Bank estimates it costs around $901 per month to feed a family of four, an increase of 22 per cent over the past 10 years.

Five trucks a day distribute food to more than one hundred agencies from The Ottawa Food Bank's main warehouse. (CBC)

Saïd said he never thought of himself as a typical food bank user.

His family moved to Ottawa in September 2018 after spending the previous three years in his home country of Algeria. Before that, they lived in Quebec for almost two decades.

The francophone family settled in Orléans because Saïd and his wife wanted their children to learn English, while at the same time staying close to Quebec.

He didn't realize how difficult it would be for him to find employment.

"I have 20 years [work] experience in Quebec, so I thought it would be easy to get a job," he said.

Saïd's lack of employment means the family's income is severely limited. His wife isn't working either while she takes English courses.

Paying it forward

He said it's been challenging for his family to adjust to their newfound financial hardship, and he was reluctant at first to make use of a food bank.

"At the beginning there's a kind of a refusal," he said. "[But] it becomes your reality and you have to just take it because it's there."

Saïd said his family's experience has changed his perspective on community and giving. It's made him want to give back in the same way that others have helped his family in their time of need.

Now, he volunteers some of his free time at the Montfort Hospital and is looking for other ways he can contribute to his community.

"If I'm taking this advantage today because I need it, tomorrow I will be the one who is contributing to others," he said.