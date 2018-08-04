Safety concerns on roads, waterways this August long-weekend

Emergency professionals are preparing for long-weekend revelry in the capital region and eastern Ontario — with eyes on the roads and the risk of forest fires.

Ottawa police are increasing patrols in the ByWard Market and on Montreal Road because they expect bars and restaurants to be busier.

"First and foremost we want to make sure that everybody is safe and sometimes alcohol can lead to some misadventure," Ottawa police Insp. Patricia Ferguson said.

"Whether it's the person themselves who is intoxicated and potentially at risk or that person who puts others at risks because of their behaviour, which is influenced by the alcohol."

Police will be looking for Liquor Control Act violations as well as problems that may spill out of bars, such as trespassing and bylaw infractions, Ferguson said.

Safety behind the wheel

Police officers with Ottawa's Marine, Dive and Trails unit will be reminding boaters to operate their vehicles safety and avoid impaired boating.

Const. Danny Cyr said conditions can change quickly on the water and the weekend events, like the fireworks at Casino Lac Leamy, can draw more traffic to the water.

"As soon as an error happens in water it can get amplified in water," Cyr said.

"Once we introduce alcohol and then we start consuming too much of it — or consuming any of it all to the point of becoming impaired — the dangers of accidents happening become exponentially greater."

Police said there will be increased enforcement on the road this long-weekend with a focus on aggressive driving and pedestrian safety.

Camp fire caution

While Ottawa is no longer under an open air burn ban, parts of eastern and northeastern Ontario are at risk because of nearby forest fires.

"Algonquin Park is included in the restricted fire zone, so all areas that are north of Renfrew are included in the restricted fire zone," said Isabelle Chenard, a fire information officer for the Ministry, of Natural Resources and Forestry.

That means no camp fires and vigilance if people are using gas stoves at their campsite, Chenard said.

Planning on going camping this long weekend? Make sure to check with the local fire departments on the open air status, several areas in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ontario?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ontario</a> are still under complete fire ban. <a href="https://t.co/bvu4weAewC">https://t.co/bvu4weAewC</a> —@ChiefMeunier

Last week, there were closures on Highway 17 because of forest fires near Pembroke. Chenard said travel shouldn't be affected.

"Three of the four fires are under control and the last fire which is Pembroke 6 at 697 hectares is now being held so there shouldn't be any impact to Highway 17 east of Bissett Creek at this point.," she said.

Chenard checking provincial resources like its website and Ontario 511 for the latest road safety conditions.