An Ottawa man has been identified as the victim in a homicide earlier this week in Oshawa, Ont.

Saeid Mabrok Saeed Salem, 20, was found Monday night inside a white Toyota on Madison Avenue suffering from "obvious signs of trauma," according to Durham Regional Police.

Salem was rushed to a local hospital, police said, where he died of his injuries.

The police force said Thursday that they had confirmed Salem's identity.

So far no arrests have been announced. Anyone with information can call the force's homicide unit at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 5223, or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Salem's killing marks Durham Region's first homicide of 2022.

