Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds in line for Ottawa street name

Film star Ryan Reynolds could soon have his name in lights in the nation's capital — at least when cars drive down the block.

In his annual state of the city speech, Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson announced he would file a notice of motion to name a new street after Reynolds, who spent part of his childhood in the city's Vanier neighbourhood.

Watson said he appreciated how the Vancouver-born Reynolds, the star of films like The Proposal and Marvel's Deadpool franchise, had supported the city during the COVID-19 pandemic, from donating money to the Ottawa Food Bank to lending his star power to a viral public health campaign.

"I was very impressed with the fact that Ryan hasn't forgot his roots here in Ottawa and Vanier," Watson told reporters Wednesday.

"He was very flattered when we contacted him. And we look forward to the street being developed over the course of the next year."

It’s clear that Ottawa has a special place in Ryan's heart – and in his honour, I’ll be bringing forward a motion later today to have a street named after him.<br><br>Ryan Reynolds Way will be located in a new subdivision in the east end. Look forward to seeing it open soon! <a href="https://t.co/W1QNtoOgwK">pic.twitter.com/W1QNtoOgwK</a> —@JimWatsonOttawa

'An incredible honour'

The proposed "Ryan Reynolds Way" would not appear in Vanier but rather in a new residential development in the city's Cumberland ward.

Even though Watson posed with an already-forged street sign, his motion still needs the approval of city council before going ahead.

As for Reynolds, he appeared grateful — perhaps a little too grateful — for the impending recognition.

"This is an incredible honour and a deal is a deal, Mr. Mayor," he tweeted at Watson following the announcement.

"I've changed my daughter's name to 'Ottawa'"