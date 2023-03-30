Content
Ryan Reynolds meets with Ottawa mayor amid Sens purchase buzz

Canadian-born Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds — one of the people reported to be circling a purchase of the Ottawa Senators — is in the capital.

Social media post shows Reynolds with arm on the shoulder of Mark Sutcliffe

Ryan Reynolds and Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe March 30, 2023
Ryan Reynolds posted this photo of himself and Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe on Instagram on Thursday. Reynolds is reported to be part of a group that's among those interested in purchasing the Ottawa Senators. (Ryan Reynolds/Instagram)

On Thursday morning, Reynolds posted an Instagram story captioned "Ottawa friends" accompanied by a Canadian flag.

The photo showed him with his arm around the shoulders of Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe, and in front of the City of Ottawa crest.

City officials confirmed to CBC that Reynolds met with the mayor at about 9:30 a.m. ET.

Partnership with Toronto developers

Reynolds has reportedly teamed up with Toronto-area developers The Remington Group in a bid to purchase the team, which is hosting the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday evening. 

Reynolds' visit comes not long after NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman visited the city on Monday. 

Bettman has indicated the movie star's involvement could be a huge boon to both the franchise and the league.

