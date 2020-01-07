Ryan Hartman's 3rd appeal denied in sexsomnia case

An Ontario Superior Court judge has denied the latest attempt by a Brockville, Ont., man to shed a sexual assault conviction.

At the Brockville, Ont., courthouse Tuesday, Justice Kenneth Pedlar said there's no doubt Ryan Hartman was guilty of sexual assault. Rather, the question was whether his Charter right to a fair trial had been violated by the length of the legal process.

To that, Pedlar agreed with the previous judge who decided the delays were within reason.

Pedlar: “This is an unusual case.” Second trial took 3 and half years to conclude. <br>“I don’t accept the position of the appellant”<br>I don’t accept that the previous judge’s decision was flawed” —@judyatrinh

Following an initial Ontario Court trial in 2012, an unsuccessful appeal and then a successful appeal, a second trial found Hartman pulled down a woman's pants and anally penetrated her while she was asleep on an air mattress at a house party in Spencerville, Ont., in 2011.

Ryan Hartman had another appeal of his sexual assault conviction denied by an Ontario Superior Court judge Jan. 7, 2019. (@bekahdaoust/Twitter)

That woman, Bekah D'Aoust, successfully argued for the publication ban usually placed on survivors of sexual assault to be lifted, saying she wanted to be able to speak freely about what happened in hopes of helping others.

During the second trial, Hartman's defence tried to argue it was a case of "sexsomnia" — that he'd been asleep at the time of the assault and was unaware of his actions.

Hartman was found guilty by a judge in November, but his defence launched what's also known as a Jordan appeal.

On March 20, the judge rejected that appeal and sentenced Hartman to a year in jail and three years of probation.

Hartman then appealed both the guilty verdict and the judge's rejection of the Jordan application.