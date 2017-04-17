Rain, more runoff could cause minor flooding along Ottawa River

Residents are being warned to be careful near shorelines because the combination of rain in the forecast and ongoing spring runoff could increase water levels and flows along Ottawa-area rivers.

The shores of the Ottawa River from Mattawa down to the Montreal region can rise rapidly and cause minor flooding in low-lying areas, according to the Ottawa River Regulating Committee.

Because the snowpack is higher than average in most parts of the Ottawa River basin, there is an increased potential for higher-than-average flows over a prolonged period along the river this year.

However, the regulating committee says the magnitude of spring flooding largely depends on weather conditions that can only be predicted a few days in advance.

Extreme caution is urged for anyone near local water bodies.

The current weather forecast is calling for up to 30 centimetres of rain between Friday and Monday, and then more rain next week.

Tay River water levels increasing

Water levels and flows in all other areas of the Rideau Valley Conservation Area's (RVCA) watershed are expected to increase with the forecast rain, but the conservation authority doesn't expect significant flooding.

City of Ottawa crews are continuing to monitor for possible ice jams due to shoreline ice that may break loose, the conservation authority says.

The RVCA says the anticipated rainfall, combined with melting snow, will increase the water levels in Bob's Lake, Christie Lake, Wolfe Lake and the Tay River.

The water levels in the three lakes and the Tay are currently above average and increasing, the RVCA says. Both agencies say further bulletins will be issued if the risk of flooding increases.