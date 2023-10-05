An intimate look at a woman's life before her medically assisted death

A year after her husband of seven decades died in 2019, Alma Norman knew her own time had come.

Norman had been tossing around the idea of MAID — medical assistance in dying — with her doctor and the people close to her.

According to her close friend Ruth Steinburg, Norman was in the midst of a "funk" and possible depression she'd never seen before.

"Her physician wisely told her, 'Alma, you'll know when the time comes.' And so, in June of 2020, she just knew," Steinberg recalled.

"And then she was back being Alma. She was just ready to enjoy her life again."

Norman often sat looking up at the sky, Steinberg said. (Ruth Steinberg)

A colourful character

Steinberg, a photographer, had been taking pictures of Norman for years.

Norman lived across the street, was a member of the Ottawa Raging Grannies — social justice activists who imbue their work with humour and music — and possessed an "incredible energy" that was hard to resist, Steinberg recently told CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning.

"Even in the last years when she couldn't see very well, she'd still be walking through the neighborhood with her cane that she had festooned with streamers and all kinds of craziness, and had a comment for everybody as long as you were able to identify who you were," she said.

Ottawa photographer Ruth Steinberg, seen here on Oct. 5, 2023, had been taking photos of Norman for years before Norman decided on a medically assisted death. (Maxim Allain/CBC)

After Norman decided to pursue a medically assisted death that fall, Steinberg asked Norman if she could continue taking pictures. The photographer said she didn't have any project in mind at the time; she wanted to do it because she would miss her friend.

Norman "agreed readily," Steinberg said.

But as the pictures piled up, Steinberg realized there might be something more to them.

Norman, who was functionally blind, couldn't see the images her friend had taken. Nonetheless, she was "very eager to create something lasting of this," Steinberg recalled.

The photographs are hung on movable walls in the gallery, which have been set up to resemble the layout of Norman's home. (Kristy Nease/CBC)

Exhibit set up to resemble Norman's home

The result is a collection of photographs called The Leave-taking. It's been on display at the Karsh-Masson Gallery on the main floor of Ottawa's City Hall since Aug. 3.

The movable walls of the gallery and the pictures themselves have been staged and hung in such a way that you feel like you're moving through Norman's house with her — into the living room, the kitchen, her bedroom and more.

Some of the images depict Norman in disposable underwear. Steinberg worried people might think she was exploiting Norman with those pictures, so she asked Norman about it.

Her friend waved off the concern, saying it was a "perfectly practical" solution, and that she didn't mind people seeing it, Steinberg said.

Steinberg said the photographs depict Norman's simple life in the five months leading up to her death. (Kristy Nease/CBC)

Witnessing the journey to MAID

A more controversial subject to handle was MAID itself.

The prepared notes on The Leave-taking state that while MAID is "contentious for some," the exhibition simply "takes the time to be with someone as they go through the process, right to the end" — without grappling with the issue of medically assisted death.

Steinberg said Norman's goal was to let people know that MAID is an option that's available, and that it's not easy to obtain.

Anticipating some pushback, a sign was hung near the entrance to the exhibit advising people that the material is sensitive. But with only a couple weeks to go before the exhibition comes down, Steinberg said the reaction she's received so far has been "gratifying."

"I've heard from a couple of people who weren't very clear on their position on MAID, but having seen the exhibition and heard Alma [in the video presentation], they have different thoughts about it," Steinberg said.

"The exhibit is not about MAID. It's really more of a celebration of how to live a life of value."

Pins in her home hint at Norman's values and principles. (Kristy Nease/CBC)

'She felt her race was run'

Steinberg was present for Norman's death in November 2020, and the ceremony beforehand.

As the doctor was getting ready to perform the procedure, they asked Norman once again if she really wanted to do this, if she had changed her mind — that it wasn't too late to stop it.

"And Alma was very clear eyed, not a tear, nothing. I can't say the same for me. I was sitting next to her — I was pretty teary, but she was extraordinary. She was very clear," Steinberg remembered.

"In her case, there was no way she was ever going to move to a residence. That just was not her. That wasn't how she chose to live," she said.

"She was ready because she felt her race was run and she had done what she needed to do."

The Leave-taking runs until Oct. 22. Admission is free, and it's open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 a.m. excluding holidays.

LISTEN | Ottawa Morning's full interview with Ruth Steinberg:

Ottawa Morning 11:55 The Leave-taking photo exhibit documents one woman’s journey with MAID Featured Video Photographer Ruth Steinberg was a friend and neighbour to Alma Norman for 27 years. But when Alma told her she had chosen medical assistance in dying, the journey became the focus of a new photography project. Now, three years after Alma’s death, Ruth’s photos are on display at City Hall.