Man killed when car crashes into tractor

Russell County OPP say a 63-year-old man was killed when a car drove into his parked tractor on a rural road southeast of Ottawa Sunday night.

George St-Pierre, 63, from the nearby town of Russell, was standing near his tractor on Marionville Road east of St-Pierre Street at about 8:30 p.m. when a car drove into it.

A witness performed first aid until paramedics arrived, but St-Pierre was pronounced dead at the scene.

The car ended up in a ditch and the driver — the vehicle's only occupant — sustained minor injuries.

Police said they don't anticipate laying charges.