Man killed by OC Transpo bus on Russell Road
A man was killed when he was hit by an OC Transpo bus east of central Ottawa Tuesday morning, paramedics said.
Road closed between Walkley Road and Southvale Crescent
Ottawa police said it happened at Russell Road and Southvale Crescent at about 7:55 a.m.
Paramedics said the pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene despite the best efforts of bystanders and emergency crews.
Russell Road is closed from Walkley Road to Southvale.