Shortage has Russell residents working to make community 'where doctors want to come'

At a meeting this week, residents of Russell Township in eastern Ontario gathered to discuss recruitment strategies to address the glaring shortage of doctors in the region.

Nearly 40 people, including residents and health-care workers, showed up to the meeting organized by Mayor Pierre Leroux and retired family physician Dr. Danielle De Banné.

De Banné said the situation is dire in Russell.

"Several doctors will retire shortly," she told Radio-Canada in French. "We must replace them, but also recruit others."

"Just out of curiosity, how many people are here because they actually need a doctor?" Leroux asked. Four raised their hands.

Leroux said the provincewide shortage is being caused by a few factors, including that some doctors might prefer working in bigger cities.

With Ottawa next door, the community is trying to work that into their recruitment pitch.

"Russell Township being next to the big city is a positive impact for some people," he said. "I think it's just the health-care system in general is a challenge right now across the country."

'Create a community where doctors want to come'

De Banné has worked as a family physician in Russell for decades and actively recruits young doctors to come to the township.

In addition to being a smaller community, another challenge is that young doctors are prioritizing work-life balance — a tough feat in an industry plagued with burnout.

The meeting was held to create a network of subcommittees to attract doctors.

Residents Kimberley and Rick Kargus were two of the 16 people that signed up for committee spot.

"The goal is not to attract doctors," Rick said. "The goal is to create a community where doctors want to come."

Kimberley and Rick Kargus attended Monday night's meeting and signed up for the committee. They said the doctor shortage has been an issue in the township for a long time, and has become an even greater problem with an aging population. (Chantal Dubuc/Radio-Canada)

They agreed that Russell's lack of infrastructure is a tough sell.

"We know two people whose kids are currently in medical school. They're from Russell, and they have no intention of practising here because there's no infrastructure here for them to raise their family," Rick said.

"So how do you incentivize, how do you get people to actually know what you have to offer?" Kimberley added.

Along with the subcommittees, the next steps will be exploring the creation of a non-profit organization, welcoming new doctors into the community or finding ways to collaborate with local businesses.

"I'm happy that the community would come together to try and move this needle forward, if you will," Leroux said.