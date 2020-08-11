Russell man electrocuted while working on farm

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the death of a 22-year-old farm worker who was electrocuted near Embrun, Ont., on Monday afternoon.

In a news release, OPP said Michael Attfield of Russell Township was electrocuted around 4 p.m. while working on a farm on St-Andre Road, east of Ottawa.

Emergency crews were called and Attfield was given CPR before being airlifted to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

OPP told CBC Ottawa the incident is not deemed criminal, but said the investigation is ongoing.

The Ministry of Labour, Workplace Safety and Insurance Board, and Electricity Safety Authority were also notified of the incident.