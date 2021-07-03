Russell County man faces three charges tied to child pornography

A Russell County man has been arrested and charged following a lengthy online child sexual exploitation investigation.

On Oct. 29, 2020, the Ontario Provincial Police executed a search warrant at a home in Rockland, Ont., approximately 40 kilometres east of downtown Ottawa, where they seized electronic exhibits.

Following an examination of the evidence, Paulo Casimiro, 54, was arrested on June 29.

Casimiro is charged with possessing child pornography, accessing child pornography and making child pornography available.

He was released from custody following a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in L'Orignal, Ont., on July 27.