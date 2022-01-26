Man killed in fire at Gatineau home

One man has died in a Wednesday morning fire in the east end of Gatineau, Que., police say.

Emergency crews were called to the home on rue Saint-André at around 5:30 a.m., city police said in an afternoon news release.

A man in his 40s was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Three people managed to escape the burning building on their own. One was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said, as was a firefighter.

About 40 firefighters were dispatched to fight the blaze, officials said.

Gatineau police continue to investigate. A fire scene technician with the provincial Sûreté du Québec force will also be dispatched to the site.