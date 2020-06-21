Gatineau street closure big hit with merchants, residents

It's been roughly 48 hours since a stretch of Gatineau's rue Jacques-Cartier closed to vehicular traffic, and already residents and business owners say they're pleased with the results.

The street closed Friday evening to most cars and trucks, allowing people to get out and enjoy the warmer weather while also having enough space to stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are really happy, because the pedestrian traffic, I think it will be a good thing," said Cynthia Flores, the owner of Mon Café.

Flores told Radio-Canada in a French-language interview that she believed more cyclists and pedestrians will now take rue Jacques-Cartier, which runs along the Ottawa River, and stop by her small restaurant.

She said her family opened the cafe last year and has already had to deal with floods, a small fire, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

"[The street closure] gives people the chance to take the time to pass through, see what's around and discover us at the same time," she said, adding customers have also been very positive.

100 parking spots open nearby

Cyclists are being asked to use the road, while the nearby bike path is designated for pedestrians. The only vehicles allowed on the closed-off stretch belong to residents living between rue St-Antoine and rue St-Louis streets.

Sharing the street that way convinced the majority of people who had reservations about the idea at the start, said Coun. Myriam Nadeau, who represents the Pointe-Gatineau district and initiated the project.

More than 100 parking spots are available nearby, Nadeau said, which could attract more people to the area.

Coun. Myriam Nadeau is optimistic that the realignment of rue Jacques-Cartier will please both residents and merchants. (Radio-Canada )

While the councillor is optimistic the project will keep residents and business owners happy, not everyone believes the road modifications are perfect.

"It will still take some time for customers who come from further afield to get used to the new rules," said Luis Amaya, owner of the Noche Maya restaurant, in a French-language interview.

"It is well done. It doesn't affect me much. Just the traffic issue, it's not clear enough for customers."

The section of the street will remain closed until Sept. 30, but some, like rue Jacques-Cartier resident Michel Papineau, hope it becomes an annual tradition.

"People have to take ownership of it," he told Radio-Canada. "We paid dearly for our land so that people could benefit from it, not cars."