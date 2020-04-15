CBC Ottawa takes home 4 RTDNA awards

CBC Ottawa is taking home four Radio Television Digital News Association awards for projects from this past year.

The association handed out its regional awards on Wednesday, and CBC Ottawa won top honours four times in the Central Region of Ontario and Quebec.

Julie Ireton's podcast The Band Played On won for best podcast. The project unravels a complicated web of five decades of historical sexual abuse involving dozens of teens preyed upon by three teachers.

Joanne Chianello's investigation into allegations against Coun. Rick Chiarelli won the Dan McArthur Award for investigation. Chianello investigated claims made by former staffers and job applicants that Chiarelli engaged in inappropriate behaviour and made sexually charged comments.

CBC Ottawa's live television coverage on the 2019 floods where record water levels hit the capital region won the Gord Sinclair award.

And finally, CBC Ottawa's Nowhere Fast series, which explores how people in the region get to work, won the excellence in innovation award in the multi-platform category.

The winners from regional awards from across the country will compete for the national awards, which will be announced in May.