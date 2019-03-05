LRT builder will miss 3rd deadline
Rideau Transit Group won't deliver by March 31, costing consortium another $1M
The consortium building the city's $2.1-billion Confederation Line light rail project will miss its third deadline in a year, but plans to hand it over sometime this spring.
The news does not come as a surprise. Both Mayor Jim Watson and the city's general manager of transportation, John Manconi, said last month they doubted the consortium, SNC Lavalin-led Rideau Transit Group (RTG), would finish the project on time.
Instead, RTG is now promising to hand over the system in the second quarter of 2019, or sometime between April and June.
Missing the March 31 deadline means RTG will be penalized $1 million for the second time in the past year.
CBC has reported the LRT has been experiencing challenges — especially operating in winter — that appear more serious than the public has been led to believe.
