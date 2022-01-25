City launched LRT prematurely for political reasons, says RTG executive

The City of Ottawa launched the Confederation Line prematurely and without consulting the contractors because it was under political pressure, according to a massive document filed in Ontario Superior Court this week by the group behind the light rail transit system.

The completion of the $2.1-billion Confederation Line was more than a year late and because of that, "there was intense political pressure to bring the system into service when it approached completion," according to an affidavit from Nicolas Truchon, the CEO for Rideau Transit Group (RTG), which designed, built and now maintains the LRT.

The affidavit cites Matthew Slade, who had a senior role for the constructors of the rail line, saying the city pushed ahead with opening the LRT system without following the advice of the builders.

Although RTG formally handed over the system to the city at the end of August 2019, city officials including now-retired transit boss John Manconi had always said it would take a few weeks before the LRT would be open to the public.

"The city decided unilaterally to offer full service to the public on Sept. 14, 2019, only two weeks after [the handover] was achieved," according to Truchon's affidavit. "The city did not consult either RTG or the construction contractor before taking this decision."

Crowds of light rail passengers wait for a train to arrive at Tunney's Pasture station on Oct. 10, 2019. This was one of the early problems with the new LRT system. (Kate Tenenhouse/CBC)

Truchon also contends RTG and then-consultants STV "recommended a soft opening for the system."

"In Mr. Slade's view, the city disregarded this recommendation due to the political push to get the system operational," the affidavit read.

The RTG executive also said a soft launch would have allowed for "a normal part of the natural bedding-in period for a project of this nature" when the typical issues arose in the early days of the LRT system. Instead, he says there was more public criticism due to the full launch.

The issues with the LRT were also "aggravated by the city's decision to discontinue concurrent bus service during the start-up period leaving no alternative to its ridership," Truchon stated.

"The public and elected officials have seemed unwilling to accept the normal growing pains associated with bringing a system of this nature online."

Mayor Jim Watson laughs with Ontario Liberal MPP John Fraser on May 4, 2018. Officials and media rode part of the Confederation Line to celebrate the track had been laid. (Stu Mills/CBC)

Mayor says launch was RTG's call

Mayor Jim Watson told reporters Wednesday he "fundamentally" disagreed with RTG's interpretation.

"They actually presented me [with] a giant key to say, here's the start of the LRT," Watson said. "It was their call and obviously we consulted with them."

Truchon's claims the city "unilaterally" decided to fully launch the Confederation Line are part of a motion filed in court on Tuesday by RTG. The group is trying to halt the city's efforts to have the court declare RTG in default of its contract with the city.

In September 2021 the city issued a second notice of default to RTG — a consortium of SNC-Lavalin, ACS Infrastructure and Ellis Don — after two trains derailed in as many months. In mid-December the city asked the court to confirm RTG has not lived up to its obligations in the project agreement.

If the court deems RTG is in default, the city could end the 30-year maintenance contract worth more than $1 billion. Terminating the contract would hurt RTG — already out $42 million in payments from the city — and according to the court documents, the city docked $13 million from payments to RTG between September and December of 2021 alone related to the two derailments.

RTG argues the city didn't follow the dispute resolution process spelled out in the project agreement and the city's application should be stayed.

Crews walk along the Confederation Line in Ottawa on Aug. 9, 2021, one day after the axle of this out-of-service LRT train dislodged from the rail. (Alexander Behne/CBC)

City went to court to distract from inquiry, RTG claims

According to the court documents, the dispute resolution mechanism is spelled out distinctly in the contract, and calls for progressively serious measures if the city and the RTG can't work out their differences.

RTG claims the city improperly jumped over the adjudication phase of the process, which is the third step, and its motion states "the parties must complete adjudication prior to a dispute being referred to arbitration or to litigation in this court."

Instead, after RTG executives were unable to resolve their dispute at a Nov. 9 meeting with Ottawa rail director Michael Morgan and OC Transpo GM Renée Amilcar, the city's next move was to file an application in court on Dec. 15.

In his affidavit, Truchon states the city's move to go straight to court was also "politically motivated," suggesting the city was looking to distract the public from the fact the province had launched a public inquiry into the Confederation Line.

"Since the idea of a provincial inquiry first made news, the city has launched this application by surprise, skipping the adjudication step," according to the affidavit.

"The city has asserted that its application is urgent and that it should be heard on an expedited basis."

It is not clear when RTG's motion to stay the city's application will be heard in court. The province's inquiry into the LRT is underway, and public hearings are expected sometime in the spring.