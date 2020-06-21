LRT to remain closed until end of week, possibly longer

The problem-plagued Confederation Line will remain out of service until at least the end of the week, after Rideau Transit Group (RTG) requested to extend the current closure to continue repairs.

The closure, which began Sunday, was planned to "improve service reliability," according to John Manconi, the city's transportation general manager.

The line was supposed to partially reopen Monday between uOttawa and Blair stations, with R1 bus service operating between Tunney's Pasture and Lees stations. Full service was to resume Thursday.

However, RTG asked to extend the line's full closure until the end of this week — a request that was granted, Manconi wrote in a memo to council Sunday.

OC Transpo and RTG have been taking advantage of the dramatic drop in ridership during the pandemic to intermittently close the transit system and work on improving its spotty service.

R1 replacement buses will run across the line's entire length during the shutdown, Manconi said, adding that this may not be the final fix.

"We are continuing to work closely with RTG, as this current closure may be further extended, or additional closures may be required over the summer," Manconi wrote.