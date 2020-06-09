CBC Ottawa wins 4 awards for journalistic excellence

CBC Ottawa has won three national journalism awards for podcasting, investigative journalism and live news coverage, as well as an award from the Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario for an in-depth radio feature.

On Tuesday, the Canadian Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) announced its 2020 award recipients online after its annual conference was cancelled due to COVID-19.

Click here to access the full list of RTDNA winners.

CBC Ottawa won the RTDNA award for best digital podcast for the investigative series The Band Played On. The seven-episode series unravels a complicated web of five decades of historical sexual abuse involving dozens of teens who were preyed upon by three teachers. The podcast was produced by Kristin Nelson and hosted by reporter Julie Ireton.

City Hall reporter Joanne Chianello's story Better without a bra: More women come forward with allegations against Chiarelli won the RTDNA's Dan McArthur Award for Investigative Journalism. The multi-platform story revealed a pattern of inappropriate behaviour and sexually charged comments made by an Ottawa city councillor toward former staffers and job applicants. Senior producer Jennifer Chevalier helped produce the story.

CBC Ottawa's television news team won the RTDNA's Gord Sinclar Award in the category of live special events for coverage on the 2019 floods where record water levels hit the capital region.

CBC Ottawa reporter Amanda Pfeffer also won an award presented by the Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario for the best in-depth radio feature or series. The story profiled a man with a rare disease who faced sky-high bills for the medication he needs for treatment.