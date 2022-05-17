What Prince Charles and Camilla are doing in Ottawa Wednesday
Stops planned at Rideau Hall, National War Memorial, Ukrainian church and Vanier school
Prince Charles, the heir apparent to the British throne, will continue a three-day Canadian tour alongside the Duchess of Cornwall in Ottawa on Wednesday.
The tour marks the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II's record 70th year on the throne.
No events are listed by the federal government as open to the public. CBC has reached out to Canadian Heritage and Rideau Hall for clarity.
Police and the city have not said what effects the visit may have on Ottawa's traffic and city services. Rolling road closures have been common during past dignitary visits.
The morning
To start their first visit to the capital since 2017, Charles will be invested as an extraordinary commander of the Order of Military Merit by Gov. Gen. Mary Simon at Rideau Hall, alongside the vice-chief of the defence staff.
At the National War Memorial on Elgin Street around 10:50 a.m. ET, the royal duo will participate in a wreath-laying ceremony and one minute of silence. It's the only event on their itinerary with a time attached.
They will then meet with members and organizations from the Canadian Ukrainian community at the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral near the west end of Byron Avenue.
The afternoon
The prince and duchess will visit Assumption Elementary School in Vanier to talk about the importance of literacy and talk to parents of students.
Next, they'll attend the Royal Canadian Mounted Police Musical Ride, walk through the RCMP stables with the RCMP commissioner, and witness a special performance.
In mid-afternoon Charles will visit a group supporting veterans and young people with a special focus on green jobs. He will then visit a group of women who fled conflict in Afghanistan, along with resettlement workers.
Wrapping up the afternoon, Charles will meet Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Rideau Hall and talk to a group of Canadian stakeholders about the importance of sustainable finance in fighting climate change.
The evening
Charles will meet with the Governor General again before attending a Platinum Jubilee reception.
The couple visit Newfoundland and Labrador Tuesday before flying to Ottawa in the evening. On Thursday, they say goodbye to Ottawa and finish their visit in Yellowknife, N.W.T.
With files from Joseph Tunney
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?