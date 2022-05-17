What Prince Charles and Camilla are doing in Ottawa Wednesday

Prince Charles, the heir apparent to the British throne, will continue a three-day Canadian tour alongside the Duchess of Cornwall in Ottawa on Wednesday.

The tour marks the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II's record 70th year on the throne.

No events are listed by the federal government as open to the public. CBC has reached out to Canadian Heritage and Rideau Hall for clarity.

Police and the city have not said what effects the visit may have on Ottawa's traffic and city services. Rolling road closures have been common during past dignitary visits.

The morning

To start their first visit to the capital since 2017, Charles will be invested as an extraordinary commander of the Order of Military Merit by Gov. Gen. Mary Simon at Rideau Hall, alongside the vice-chief of the defence staff.

At the National War Memorial on Elgin Street around 10:50 a.m. ET, the royal duo will participate in a wreath-laying ceremony and one minute of silence. It's the only event on their itinerary with a time attached.

They will then meet with members and organizations from the Canadian Ukrainian community at the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral near the west end of Byron Avenue.

The afternoon

The prince and duchess will visit Assumption Elementary School in Vanier to talk about the importance of literacy and talk to parents of students.

Next, they'll attend the Royal Canadian Mounted Police Musical Ride, walk through the RCMP stables with the RCMP commissioner, and witness a special performance.

Prince Charles's mother Queen Elizabeth II is seen with then-RCMP commissioner Giuliano Zaccardelli and the RCMP Musical Ride following a tour of their headquarters in Ottawa in 2002. (Tom Hanson/The Canadian Press)

In mid-afternoon Charles will visit a group supporting veterans and young people with a special focus on green jobs. He will then visit a group of women who fled conflict in Afghanistan, along with resettlement workers.

Wrapping up the afternoon, Charles will meet Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Rideau Hall and talk to a group of Canadian stakeholders about the importance of sustainable finance in fighting climate change.

The evening

Charles will meet with the Governor General again before attending a Platinum Jubilee reception.

The couple visit Newfoundland and Labrador Tuesday before flying to Ottawa in the evening. On Thursday, they say goodbye to Ottawa and finish their visit in Yellowknife, N.W.T.