Fatal incident reported at Royal Military College in Kingston, Ont.

The Department of National Defence says an investigation is underway into a fatal incident involving a vehicle on the Royal Military College campus in Kingston, Ont., and next of kin are being notified.

The incident happened shortly after 2 a.m., on Friday, according to the department.

Royal Military College (RMC) is located in the western section of the Canadian Forces Base Kingston.

"This loss is felt across the RMC community and we extend our deepest condolences to all our members, their families, and their friends during this difficult time," a spokesperson for the department wrote in an email.

The investigation is ongoing and further details were not released.

More to come.