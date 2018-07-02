Royal Canadian Mint re-opens after Canada Day closure

The Royal Canadian Mint in Ottawa has once again opened its doors after being forced to unexpectedly close on Canada Day.

Free tours and Canada Day activities had to be re-scheduled at the 320 Sussex Dr. location after the air conditioning system broke down early on Sunday.

Temperatures in the National Capital Region soared over the weekend, with the humidex hitting 47 C by early afternoon on Sunday, matching the all-time humidex high for Ottawa, which occurred on Aug. 1, 2006.

The mint is offering the free tours Monday until 5 p.m.

The National Gallery of Canada, the Canadian Museum of Nature, the Canadian War Museum and the Canadian Museum of History are also all open on the statutory holiday. However, regular admission fees apply.