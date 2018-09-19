School bus involved in collision near Vankleek Hill

A school bus was involved in a collision north of Vankleek Hill, Ont., Wednesday morning.

It happened on Route 34, which connects the eastern Ontario community with Hawkesbury, Ont.

There are no details on any injuries, or on the number of passengers aboard the bus.

Photos from the scene show damage to the rear of the bus, which came to rest off the road. Photos also show a damaged transport truck at the scene.

Children can also be seen huddled at the side of the road, surrounded by first responders and other adults.

Route 34 is closed between Borris and Pleasant Corner roads, the OPP said in a tweet.