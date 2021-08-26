'Dangerous' Route 105 pushes local mayors to seek safety improvements

Elected officials of 17 Outaouais communities are calling for the Quebec government to make major investments into Route 105, a winding stretch of highway that runs from Gatineau to Maniwaki.

"Route 105 is dangerous," Chantal Lamarche, reeve of the MRC de la Vallée-de-la-Gatineau, told Radio-Canada in a French-language interview.

"It is not safe and we are very concerned about the safety of motorists."

On Tuesday evening, the elected officials met in Kazabazua, Que., to adopt a resolution they will send it to the provincial government, which asks for funds be set aside in Quebec's 2022 provincial budget for Route 105.

The mayors also urged transportation minister, François Bonnardel, to provide concrete answers about when to expect the extension of Highway 5, a bypass for Route 105.

Tourists, timber common along winding road

Low Mayor Carole Robert told Radio-Canada used the road to attend Tuesday night's meeting, calling it "rough on some sections ... that really need work."

The road is also quite busy, Lamarche added, used by tourists, especially during cottage season, and by large trucks to move timber and commercial goods.

Two people were killed on Route 105 in February and a man was seriously injured in a two-vehicle collision on the road in March.

"The answer that we are always told when there is a death or a serious accident: 'it is under study,'" Lamarche said, but they want action.