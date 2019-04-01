Leaders want to turn patch of Rouge River shore into a park, but can't afford it

Western Quebec municipalities are asking the province to get involved in a land sale that could be serious trouble for rafting companies near the Ontario border.

Hydro-Québec is looking to sell a roughly four-kilometre patch of land alongside the Rouge River, which rafting companies use under an agreement with the utility as a place to end their trips.

That agreement could end when the land is sold, though Hydro-Québec said in a tweet on Friday it's in discussions with the rafting companies to find a solution.

The municipality of Grenville-sur-la-Rouge, Que., and the MRC d'Argenteuil, are asking the provincial government to buy the land and turn it into a provincial park.

Reeve Scott Pearce and Grenville-sur-la-Rouge Mayor Tom Arnold have sent a letter to Premier François Legault asking him to intervene, saying they don't have the money to purchase the land themselves.

Grenville-sur-la-Rouge is also looking at zoning changes that would only allow kayaking and rafting activities on the land, which is northwest across the Ottawa River from Hawkesbury, Ont.