Leaders want to turn patch of Rouge River shore into a park, but can't afford it
Sale could leave rafting companies without a place to land
Western Quebec municipalities are asking the province to get involved in a land sale that could be serious trouble for rafting companies near the Ontario border.
Hydro-Québec is looking to sell a roughly four-kilometre patch of land alongside the Rouge River, which rafting companies use under an agreement with the utility as a place to end their trips.
That agreement could end when the land is sold, though Hydro-Québec said in a tweet on Friday it's in discussions with the rafting companies to find a solution.
The municipality of Grenville-sur-la-Rouge, Que., and the MRC d'Argenteuil, are asking the provincial government to buy the land and turn it into a provincial park.
Reeve Scott Pearce and Grenville-sur-la-Rouge Mayor Tom Arnold have sent a letter to Premier François Legault asking him to intervene, saying they don't have the money to purchase the land themselves.
Grenville-sur-la-Rouge is also looking at zoning changes that would only allow kayaking and rafting activities on the land, which is northwest across the Ottawa River from Hawkesbury, Ont.
With files from Radio-Canada