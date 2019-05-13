Rosemount library to close for renos in June
Scaled-down services will be available in temporary spot at 1207 Wellington St. W.
The Ottawa Public Library branch in Hintonburg is closing on June 3 to allow for renovation work that's expected to take nearly a year.
If the $2.4-million project goes according to plan, the century-old branch should reopen in spring 2020, according to a news release issued by the city on Monday.
Residents will be able to access some of the services normally offered by the branch, but on a reduced scale, at a temporary location at 1207 Wellington St. W. — about a five-minute walk west of the Rosemount branch.
Otherwise, the nearest branches are:
- Main at 120 Metcalfe St. (within five kilometres).
- Sunnyside at 1049 Bank St. (within five kilometres).
- Emerald Plaza at 1547 Merivale Rd. (within eight kilometres).
- Carlingwood at 281 Woodroffe Ave. (within eight kilometres).
The renovation will include a glass reading room to function as a "beacon" to welcome the community, improved seating, upgrades to meet building code and accessibility requirements, new meeting rooms, an extended upper level and a dedicated space for teens.
The Rosemount branch is the city's oldest library.
