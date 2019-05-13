Rosemount library to close for renos in June

The Ottawa Public Library branch in Hintonburg is closing on June 3 to allow for renovation work that's expected to take nearly a year.

If the $2.4-million project goes according to plan, the century-old branch should reopen in spring 2020, according to a news release issued by the city on Monday.

Residents will be able to access some of the services normally offered by the branch, but on a reduced scale, at a temporary location at 1207 Wellington St. W. — about a five-minute walk west of the Rosemount branch.

Otherwise, the nearest branches are:

Main at 120 Metcalfe St. (within five kilometres).

Sunnyside at 1049 Bank St. (within five kilometres).

Emerald Plaza at 1547 Merivale Rd. (within eight kilometres).

Carlingwood at 281 Woodroffe Ave. (within eight kilometres).

The renovation will include a glass reading room to function as a "beacon" to welcome the community, improved seating, upgrades to meet building code and accessibility requirements, new meeting rooms, an extended upper level and a dedicated space for teens.

The Rosemount branch is the city's oldest library.

An architectural rendering of a children's reading room inside the renovated branch. (City of Ottawa)

What the branch's main desk will look like when renovations are finished. (City of Ottawa)