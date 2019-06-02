Ottawa's oldest library is now closed until next spring

Ottawa's oldest library branch has closed its doors and turned off its book scanners as it prepares for a multimillion-dollar makeover.

The Rosemount branch in Hintonburg will be closed for at least a year for a $2.4-million renovation project that will bring major interior changes to the 101-year-old library.

During that time, an interim location will be open at 1207 Wellington Street W., a five-minute walk away.

"Often we are seeing 400 people day, so it's a busy, busy place," said Tony Westenbroek, the manager of the library.

"We're not quite 7,000 square feet … so it's a very compact and intimate space."

Modern yet familiar

Saturday was the final day patrons could use the Rosemount Avenue branch, which was built in 1918 and is the only remaining Carnegie library — public libraries built with donations from philanthropist Andrew Carnegie in the late 19th and early 20th centuries — in Ottawa.

Westenbroek said the plan is to restore and reintroduce traditional elements by bringing back original wood shelving, while also reopening windows that have been covered up for years.

The renovation will add new elements while maintaining the feel of the old building, he said.

"[It's] needed to bring the building up to accessibility standards [and] to preserve the heritage features," Westenbroek said.

"The arched windows, high ceilings, wood shelving [all make it] a traditional space. There's a certain comfort and coziness in that that people like."

Ahead of a big revitalization project, supervising librarian Jennifer Johnson and manager Tony Westenbroek told CBC News about the history of the century-old Rosemount branch of the Ottawa Public Library. 1:45

Getting busier

The renovations are important as more and more people visit the branch, said Jennifer Johnson, the supervising librarian at Rosemount.

"Rosemount is a very busy branch. It's very much a base to the community," Johnson said. "A lot of people come in for a lot of different reasons."

There are dwindling numbers of public spaces where there is no commercial pressure on someone to buy something. - Tony Westenbroek

The branch is now one of the most heavily used libraries in the city, Westenbroek said. When it reopens, it will feature a children and teen area, as well as a new small reading room.

The library will not be any larger, but Westenbroek said there will nevertheless be more seating and more program space available.

Tony Westenbroek, the manager of the Rosemount, Sunnyside, and Main branches of the Ottawa Public Library, says the Rosemount branch will reopen in spring 2020. (CBC)

"There are dwindling numbers of public spaces where there is no commercial pressure on someone to buy something," Westenbroek said.

"That's an important element of the community. So even though we are seeing a lot of change, those are some of the constants that we're providing."

Rosemount is scheduled to to reopen in spring 2020.